Nick Saban's Favorite Players to Coach on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Nick Saban's appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, discuss Jalen Milroe's draft stock, talk about Alabama's season opener against Florida State and finish with a hypothetical Nate Oats lineup.
The show begins with Saban as he revealed his five favorite players to coach during his time in Tuscaloosa. There will always be players left off when considering a top five over a 17-year period, therefore we spend time talking about the honorable mentions and making our own list of our five favorites.
The conversation stays with football but moves to an NFL rumor that the Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested in drafting Jalen Milroe. How would Milroe fit in Pittsburgh? Is MIke Tomlin the coach to unlock Milroe's full potential?
We keep talking football by peeking eight months ahead at Alabama's season opener against Florida State as early lines have been revealed. Can the Crimson Tide go to Tallahassee and take down a team desperate to start the season on a high note?
