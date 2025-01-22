Former Alabama CB Pat Surtain II Named PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year
Former Alabama and current Denver Broncos standout cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, the PFWA announced Wednesday.
Surtain is the first Crimson Tide product to ever win the award since its inception in 1992. He is just the fourth cornerback to be the recipient, joining Stephon Gilmore, Charles Woodson and Deion Sanders.
Alabama and NFL legend Derrick Thomas surprisingly never took home the honor despite being in his prime as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs in the early years of the award. That said, the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer's two seasons as a First Team All-Pro came just before the creation of the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year.
The PFWA honor is another accolade to Surtain's historic season as he has already been named an AP First Team All-Pro, NFLPA's All-Pro First Team, Pro Bowler, PFWA All-NFL player, 101 Award AFC Defensive Player of the Year and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP.
There's no doubt that the Surtain was the best defensive Alabama player this season, but he took it a step further as he has a very good chance to be named the league's Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.
Per Next Gen Stats, he ranked first among cornerbacks this season in the following: fewest yards allowed, fewest yards allowed per coverage snap, lowest target rate in coverage, fewest air yards per target and he has not missed a tackle all season.
