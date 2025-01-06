No. 19 Alabama Women's Basketball Shuts Down Mizzou; Roll Call, January 6, 2025
Zaay Green scored 23 points to notch her sixth 20-plus point performance of the season, and Karly Weathers had seven assists while posting a plus/minus of 28 points (points scored minus allowed while on the court) as the Alabama women's basketball team topped Missouri at Coleman Coliseum, 68-49.
Aaliyah Nye had her sixth-straight double-figure scoring game (11), and Essence Cody (10) reached double digits for the 10th time.
The Crimson Tide (16-1, 2-0 SEC) held the Tigers (11-6, 0-2 SEC), which entered the contest ranked as the top 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference, to just 25 percent shooting (3-for-12) from beyond the arch. Mizzou didn't have anyone reach double digits in scoring.
"I thought we really stepped up in a big way on the defensive end, on the boards and being the aggressor and converting and getting to the free throw line," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said (see video). "I mean tremendous effort from so many people on the defensive end that you can always control how hard you defend and rebound. An unbelievable effort today and being 2-0 in the league defending your home court. I’m really proud of our leadership. I thought Aaliyah [Nye] and Karly [Weathers] and Zaay [Green] were unbelievable with their voices. And I’m just really proud.”
The women's basketball team will visit Texas on Thursday for its first SEC road game of the season (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).
Women's basketball: No. 19 Alabama 68, Missouri 49
Did You Notice?
- Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns as the Detroit Lions secured home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs with a 31-9 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. He rushed 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 31 yards and another touchdown. His 20 touchdowns led the league this season, and set a franchise record. His 16 rushing TDs also tied Derrick Henry for the most this season. Gibbs finished the regular season with 1,412 rushing yards, edging Josh Jacobs for fifth in the league.
- From the same game, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a foot injury and left Ford Field on a cart, but talked to reporters in the locker room after the game. He'll have an MRI on Monday and with the Lions securing a bye he'll have two weeks to try and get ready for the playoffs.
- After Bryce Young became only the third quarterback in team history to have five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in a single game, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales made it clear that he'll be the starter entering the 2025 season. Young was 25-for-34 for 251 yards and had a career-best 123.5 passer rating as Carolina ended the Atlanta Falcons' playoff chances with a 44-38 overtime victory at Mercedes Benz Stadium
- Graduate guard Sarah Ashlee Barker missed the women's basketball game against Missouri due to suffering a lower leg injury during Thursday's won over Florida. Per the team, she's considered "day-to-day."
2024 All-Crimson Tide in the NFL Team: Bama in the NFL, Week 18 Tracker
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 6, 2021: DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. He was also third Crimson Tide winner since 2009.
January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway."- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
