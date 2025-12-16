Steelers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Miami Dolphins in frigid conditions on Monday Night Football, and now they’ll head inside as road underdogs in Detroit to take on the Lions.
Pittsburgh has now won two straight games to get up to 8-6 on the season, while Detroit has alternated wins and losses for a few months now. The Lions are coming off a 41-34 loss to the Rams, but they’re 3-4 on the road and 5-2 at home.
Can the Lions get back on track at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Steelers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +6.5 (-102)
- Lions -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +265
- Lions: -330
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 8-6
- Lions record: 8-6
Steelers vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 7-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-6-1 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-5 in the Lions' games this season.
- The Steelers are 3-3-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Lions are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Steelers vs. Lions Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Andrus Peat – questionable
- T.J. Watt – questionable
- James Pierre – questionable
- Derrick Harmon – questionable
- Isaac Seumalo – questionable
- Nick Herbig – questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Kayode Awosika – questionable
- Amik Robertson – questionable
- Kerby Joseph – questionable
- Thomas Harper – questionable
Steelers vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a dual threat, but he’s struggled in recent weeks.
The Rams held him to just 38 yards on 13 carries and 20 yards on four catches last week for one of his worst games of the season. He did score three times the week prior against the Cowboys, but still only had 43 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Unlocking Gibbs is going to be key for the Lions the rest of the season and into the playoffs. He can be a gamechanger when he’s on – and can still break loose when he’s not.
De’Von Achane combined for 127 rushing plus receiving yards on Monday night against the Steelers, so maybe Gibbs can get going at home against Pittsburgh.
Steelers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The Lions have shown absolutely no consistency this season, which makes them a hard team to handicap. And the Steelers haven’t been much better in that category on the other side.
However, this spread just seems a tad too big at 6.5. Sure, the Lions haven’t lost two straight this season, but none of their recent wins – Cowboys, Giants, Commanders – have been all that impressive.
I’ll take the Steelers and the points for now, with an open mind for an outright bet later in the week, especially if Watt returns sooner than expected.
Pick: Steelers +6.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
