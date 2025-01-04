2024 All-Crimson Tide in the NFL Team : Bama in the NFL, Week 18 Tracker
While the college game is down to four teams and the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the National Football League is still playing its regular season with Week 18 to be played Saturday and Sunday.
Because a lot of players won't be in action as all but two of the playoff teams have already been clinched, we're going to go ahead and name our All-Alabama Crimson Tide team for the 2024 NFL season.
Just being able to name a team is noteworthy as the Crimson Tide had active players at every position, but our version will be a little different as we're aiming for the best players among each position group. So no, there's no tight end in favor of an extra running back, and the playmakers were combined even though Alabama had plenty of standouts at wide receiver.
The one rule that we always try not to break is having just 11 players per side, but we're going to cheat in a couple of places. First, we're sneaking two playmakers on in spots they theoretically could play. Second, we're splitting a spot among the defensive linemen and and linebackers to give a coach the flexibility to go with a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.
Quarterback
Alabama had four former players start at quarterback in the NFL this season, but Jalen Hurts was easily the most consistent and successful. He'll miss the final game of the regular season due to a concussion, which means finishing just 97 passing yards shy of notching his fourth-straight 3,000-yard season, and one being one rushing touchdown short of tying the single-season record for a quarterback (15 by Hurts and Josh Allen last season). Hurts did become just the second quarterback ever to have at least 10 games with both a passing and rushing touchdown in a single season (Allen the other).
Playmakers
There are already five members of the 1,000-yard club this season in rushing or receiving: Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jerry Jeudy, who heads into this final week sixth in league receiving yards with 1,166. The final spot is Jameson Williams, who has scored seven touchdowns and is just 33 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards heading into the regular-season finale.
Offensive Line
Guard Landon Dickerson easily had the best season up front, but injuries took a toll on this group as a while. Cam Robinson's had better season, but he gets major bonus points for being traded midway through the season and being immediately inserted into an unknown offense. JC Latham is the second choice at tackle, with Ryan Kelly at center despite missing part of the season with an injury. We'll go with Evan Neal as the fifth lineman and make him play guard again.
Defensive Line
A'Shawn Robinson, Quinnen Williams/Jarrran Reed and Will Anderson Jr. Robinson leads all NFL defensive linemen in tackles this season. Anderson is tied for seventh in league sacks with 16. Williams has been dealing wth a hamstring issue but still has 37 tackles (25 solo), and six sacks. Reed has had 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Linebackers
Mack Wilson Sr./Henry To'oTo'o might have been the biggest surprises of the season for Crimson Tide fans. After an inconsistent rookie season, To'oTo'o stepped up and has been credited with 100-plus tackles this season. After signing as a free agent, Wilson has 73 tackles including three sacks and an interception. Anfernee Jennings is having his best season in the NFL with 72 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Defensive Backs
Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Surtain II, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavier McKinney and Brian Branch. That's the best combination of defensive backs in the nation. Surtain and Fitzpatrick could be All-Pros, again. McKinney is second in the league in interceptions with seven, Humphrey is tied for third with six. Branch leads all former Crimson Tide players in tackles with 103, but also has 15 passes defended and four interceptions.
Special Teams
Punter JK Scott and kicker Will Reichard are the true specialists. We're going to have Calvin Ridley and DeVonta Smith return punts and kicks even though they didn't do that for their respective teams this season to get them a well-deserved nod as well.
NFL Week 18 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 18 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
In case you want to see last week's statistics: Bama in the NFL Week 17 Tracker.
Game of the Week
When the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) visit the Detroit Lions (14-2) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC), at stake will be the NFC North division title, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. It'll be the first regular-season game in NFL history between two teams with 13-or-more wins, and the 28 combined wins will set an NFL regular-season record (coming in shared at 25 by Patriots vs. Giants in 2007, and Colts vs. Seahawks in 2005). Reichard, Robinson, and Dallas Turner are all on the Vikings, while the Lions have Terrion Arnold, Branch, Gibbs and Williams.
Best Matchup
Fitzpatrick vs. Joe Burrow. Both teams are playing for something as the Bengals are trying to squeeze into the playoffs and the Steelers can still win the AFC north (if the Ravens lose to the Browns). The former LSU quarterback is getting some MVP buzz as he leads the NFL with franchise-record 4,641 passing yards. With 42 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, he could become the first player in league history to top 5,000 passing yards and have single-digit interceptions. Plus it'll be cold in Pittsburgh and these teams just don't like each other.
Bama in the NFL: Week 18 Notes
• The rushing title is out of reach, but Henry needs just a rushing touchdown to become the first player in league history to top 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in three career seasons (2019-20). With1,953 scrimmage yards and 14 rushing touchdowns he also become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons (Terrell Davis, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson).
• Gibbs can become the sixth player in NFL history to have 21 games with a touchdown during his first two career seasons, joining Barry Sanders (22 games), Gale Sayers (21), Maurice Jones-Drew (21), Billy Sims (21) and Jonathan Taylor (21).
• With 1,007 rushing yards this season, Najee Harris is the fourth player since 2000, and first since Adrian Peterson in 2007, to top 1,000 rushing yards and have at least five rushing touchdowns in each of his first four NFL seasons. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. has 942 scrimmage
yards (789 rush, 153 receiving), and can top 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight season.
• Tua Tagovailoa on if there's concern his hip injury is related to the one suffered at Alabama: "No, not necessarily. The one in Alabama was a lot, was definitely a lot different. But I would say this was probably the more challenging one that I had to go through out of all the injuries with my ankle, like playing a week out of surgery, like it wasn't as bad as what this one feels like." Per Miami Dolphins On SI, the quarterback voiced frustration about being sidelined again, and promised that he'll play next week if the Dolphins can get into the playoffs. Miami (8-8) needs to beat the New York Jets (4-12), and for the Denver Broncos (9-7) to lose against Kansas City (15-1).
Final games?
Among those who are on target to be free agents after this season and could be playing their final regular-season games with their current teams include:
Amari Cooper, WR Buffalo Bills
Robinson, T, Minnesota Vikings
Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts
Mac Jones, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
How to Watch: NFL Schedule Week 18
Saturday's Games
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 3:30 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Sunday's Games
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, noon, CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, noon, CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, noon, CBS
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, noon, CBS
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, noon, Fox
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, noon, Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Fox
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 7:20 p.m., NBC