Observations From Alabama Football Practice on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we record an episode right after walking off the Alabama football practice field.

The program rolls right into observations from our time watching Alabama football practice. The Crimson Tide was in action for the second day of fall camp and the media was permitted to watch a small portion.

Gaither spent his time at practice watching the offensive and defensive lines as they're the units with the most questionmarks entering the season. The Alabama offensive line focused on continuity, communication and techniques as their practice period started with drills simulating run blocking at the second level, before splitting into smaller groups. The line split into groups to increase the chemistry between positions, working in pairs as the fundamentals were stressed. Gaither discussed Alabama's two position battles on the line and how they shaped up on Thursday. Is it time to take Mal Waldrep more seriously?

Next we flipped to the other side of the ball and talked about how the defensive linemen went through the order of drills. Jeremiah Beaman surprised as the first man through the drills after suffering an ACL injury last fall. Beaman led two transfers through the line, but two freshmen caught Gaither's eye for their size and positioning in the drills.

The program concludes on the voicemail line with three calls. Hunter Brantley called to talk about Kalen DeBoer's comments yesterday, a prank caller found our number and Cam calls to talk about Austin Mack's size being a contributing factor in this quarterback battle.

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