Tide Up, Tide Down for No. 12 Alabama's Road Victory Over Kentucky

After trailing 17-13 at halftime, No. 12 Alabama outscored Kentucky 32-0 in the second half to earn its first road and SEC win of the 2026 season.

As the box score suggests, there were plenty of ups and downs in this matchup. Here are three positives (labeled as "Tide Up") and three negatives ("Tide Down").

Tide Up: The Run Game

The Crimson Tide's run game looked the part against the Pirates in the season opener, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. 13 of those attempts, 89 of those yards and one of those scores were by quarterback Keelon Russell. When only looking at the running backs, they logged 32 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns — averaging exactly four yards per carry.

And on Saturday against Kentucky, it became evident that Alabama's run performance against ECU wasn't exactly a fluke. Excluding the sacks that quarterback Keelon Russell took, UA's running backs logged 33 rushing yards in the first half on 10 carries. It was a bit of a concerning start against a Kentucky run defense that averaged the 37th-fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the FBS (133.7).

But Alabama bursted out of the halftime locker room with extreme intensity, and running the ball became a major weapon. The Crimson Tide's four running backs finished the game with 161 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Daniel Hill, the starter, had 104 of those yards (and a touchdown) on 18 of those carries. He came into Saturday with a career-high of 60 yards.

Tide Down: The First-Half Offensive Line

Alabama's offensive line in 2025 was easily its biggest flaw, and it resulted in offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic getting fired. Fixing this area was a big emphasis this offseason, and it started with the hiring of Adrian Klemm to fill Kapilovic's role.

The unit showed some promise against ECU, but it was far from perfect. The first half against Kentucky for the front five was a borderline disaster. Alabama was without starting right guard Michael Carroll, as Will Sanders filled his role while Mal Waldrep was the left guard, but it didn't work in the opening 30 minutes.

Russell was sacked four times, including an intentional grounding call. The offensive line committed three penalties in the first half: holding (Jayvin James), ineligible man downfield (Mal Waldrep) and a false start (Racin Delgatty). The holding call wiped out a touchdown run by Russell. Additionally, Russell threw a pick-six very early into the game to a defensive lineman that was in his face from the get-go, one of the many times Russell was pressured.

Tide Up: Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz

Alabama runs a 4-2-5 defense, and inside linebackers Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz came into Saturday as integral parts in preventing throws over the middle by Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Metz won the second starting inside linebacker job just before the season opener, and he's been praised for his "fantastic" on-field communication. Metz gave Alabama its first score following a 34-yard pick-six in the first quarter. He was flying around in the second level and played a massive role in the Crimson Tide not letting the game get away in the first half. After all, UA's first offensive touchdown didn't come until there were three minutes left in the third quarter.

Metz finished second on the team in tackles with eight, but Woodson was first with 12. He was everywhere on Saturday afternoon and made a play every time he had the opportunity. Woodson also had two sacks and two tackles for loss. Woodson said after the game that he isn't wearing the green dot, but rather Metz and QB Reese. Regardless, Woodson and Metz have become a really strong duo two weeks into the season.

"That's my dog," Woodson said of Metz. "We're the same wired. We sell out for our team. We're really intense. We're dialed in all week. We study together, so we know what's coming. It's a really great partner to have along with QB Reese and the other guys that are in there."

Tide Down: Keelon Russell in the First Half

This goes hand in hand with the offensive line section, as Russell quickly learned facing an SEC team is much different than an American Conference program. Alabama's 2025 quarterback battle lasted quite some time, and naturally, the three-man race had to be whittled down to two before making the final decision for the Week 1 job. Russell was eliminated from the competition due to his lack of command in the huddle.

This key trait was something he needed to quickly fixed this offseason, and DeBoer said on April 3 that Russell is "almost to the point now where he doesn't have to think when he says [play calls]." In other words, he's clearly a fast learner and he's only continued to grow in this area during summer and fall camps. His poise and confidence against East Carolina definitely stood out, but the pressures of a road environment clearly got to him early.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb stressed on Monday that Russell and the offense need to "limit the number of off-schedule plays, timing mechanics, footwork and patience in the read are things that need working on" Russell had three turnovers in the first half, made too many off-schedule plays and often waited a while to release the ball before facing pass-rushers.

Saturday was the sophomore's first road start and the second overall of his collegiate career. He still has time to learn from these mistakes, but starting very slowly in Lexington is a bit worrisome for later in the schedule in Baton Rouge (LSU), Knoxville (Tennessee) and even the cowbells in Starkville (Mississippi State).

Tide Up: Conor Talty

Alabama's kicker came into 2026 with some uncertainties. He had a bad stretch in the last third of the 2025 regular season where he missed a field goal in three straight games, as Alabama fans booed him against Eastern Illinois. However, he finished the year with five straight makes, including three in the College Football Playoff.

Talty looked good in Week 1 and he really shined on Saturday. He tied a career-high three field goal conversions from 25, 34 and 41 yards out. Dating back to last season, he's now converted his last 10 field goal attempts.

There were several instances in 2025 where Alabama went for it on fourth down rather than trying for three points, and Talty was a big reason for that. But even after Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn transferred to the Crimson Tide this offseason, Talty still won the starting job. His confidence and consistency make him a very reliable option for UA as Alabama turns the page to Florida State.

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