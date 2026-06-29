Osani Gayles and Jeremiah Beverly Join the Crimson Tide: The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk Crimson Tide recruiting. Alabama added a 4-star wide receiver and a 3-star defensive lineman to the Class of 2027, is that a sign that things are on the uptick?

The program begins by discussing the World Cup games before before jumping into Osani Gayle's commitment to the Crimson Tide. Fernandez and Gaither watch his tape and point out an underrated aspect of his game. We discuss what we see on tape and why Alabama targeted Gayle, while also discussing Monshun Sales' recruitment as he's still the biggest fish left on the Crimson Tide's board.

We transition to the defensive side of the ball and discuss defensive lineman Jeremiah Beverly out of Hillcrest High School. Our hosts look at Beverly's film and talk about what his strength's and weaknesses are as he enters his senior season in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The show then takes a broader look at recruiting as Alabama has now risen to the No. 50 overall Class of 2027. What is a successful cycle? If the Crimson Tide manages to ascend to a top 25 spot, will that be acceptable for the Alabama fans who are worried?

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