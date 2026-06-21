Alabama Lands Commitment from Lengthy 2027 Cornerback

Alabama has landed a commitment from 6-foot-3 cornerback Darrius White. The three-star committed to the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Florida State, and Cincinnati. He also recently took an OV to Tennessee.

After being offered by the staff back in January, he has been pursued by Alabama hard, and it has paid off big time.

White played an integral role in helping Creekside High School take home the 4A state championship in Georgia last year.

His length makes him a very intriguing prospect with a lot of upside at the next level.

The Crimson Tide’s class currently still sits as the 72nd best class in the country, but the Crimson Tide have a lot of top targets announcing commitments this week, so do not be surprised if that changes by the end of the week.

White now becomes the ninth commit in the 2027 class and the second from the state of Georgia (Nigel Newkirk is the other).

Other Recruiting News Coming up This Week

Alabama recently offered Tyler Younger from Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Georgia, and since then, he has taken an OV to the Crimson Tide, and they have surged for him since. He is set to commit on Tuesday.

It is also decision week for 2027 receiver Cedrick Simmons. The in-state three-star will pick between Alabama and Auburn, and he has taken official visits to both over the past few weeks. Despite only being a three-star, he recorded an insane 2192 receiving yards last season and could be the most underrated prospect in the entire country.

Four-star receiver Osani Gayles is also nearing a decision. He was recently named the MVP of OT7, arguably the best 7-on-7 league in the country. Alabama seems to be leading for the IMG Academy player.

Monshun Sales is Alabama’s top target that is still uncommitted. After visiting Alabama earlier this month, he has taken recent visits to LSU and Texas the past few weekends. There was a point in time that it seemed like it was going to be a two-team race for the five-star between Alabama and Indiana, but as of now it seems like anyone’s game.

Finally, Alabama has been in the loop for four-star Mitchell Turner for a long time. Unfortunately, Rivals RPM has indicated a shift in the lead of his recruitment to the Ole Miss Rebels. The race for Turner is still far from over, but with LSU also pursuing Turner, it will be hard for the Crimson Tide to pull this one out.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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