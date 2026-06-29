2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: LSU

LSU does nothing small. The Tigers proved it once again by hiring Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss while the Rebels were in the midst of a College Football Playoff run to take over as the new head coach after firing Brian Kelly in October of last season.

The 2026 LSU season is arguably championship of bust after the Tigers poached Kiffin from Oxford. The portal king did what he does, pulling in 41 transfers this past offseason, with five players following him from Ole Miss. He added 19 freshman, including two 5-star defensive linemen, meaning the roster in Baton Rouge will be as talented as ever.

Kiffin never beat Alabama as Ole Miss head coach, but the pieces are in place for him to take down the Crimson Tide at his new program. Can he kickstart the LSU offense behind transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and turn the Tigers into SEC contenders in 2026?

Offense

The LSU offense needs a serious overhaul as the Tigers had one of the most putrid in the SEC last year. Lane Kiffin courted Sam Leavitt in the transfer portal, but the Arizona State signal-caller is coming off a season-ending injury in 2025 and didn't participate in spring practice as he recovers.



Will Leavitt be able to withstand a season's worth of punishment in the SEC?



The Tigers bring back a dynamic running back room in 2026 as Harlem Berry and Caden Durham return as one of the country's best duos. LSU's pass catchers begins with tight end Trey'Dez Green, as the athletic freak gives quarterbacks a big target. Kiffin went nuts in the receiver room, bringing in transfer Winston Watkins from Ole Miss, Jackson Harris from Hawaii, Jayce Brown from Kansas State, Eugene Wilson III from Florida, Malik Elzy from Illinois, Tre' Brown from Old Dominion and more, giving Leavitt a myriad of weapons to get familiar with.



LSU brought in Jordan Seaton from Colorado to play left tackle, and Aliou Bah from Maryland to play guard as the offensive line looks to take a step forward and get the offense moving.

Defense

Kiffin retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who enters his third season in charge in Baton Rouge. The defense was the strength of the team in 2025, and needs to get off to a strong start as the offense integrates new pieces in the early part of the season.



The defense landed two prime edge rushers from SEC programs as former 5-star from Tennessee Jordan Ross and veteran Prince Umanmielen give the pass rush some teeth.



The linebackers look familiar also as LSU brings back Whit Weeks and went out and scored TJ Dottery in the transfer portal from Ole Miss.



Lastly the secondary returns DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland, Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley from a season ago, while adding Ty Benefield from Boise State.

Schedule

LSU plays one of the hardest schedules in America, featuring three College Football Playoff teams from a season ago. The Tigers open with two straight home games before traveling to Oxford for the most anticipated game of the season, LSU at Ole Miss in Week 3. LSU gets no break as they welcome Texas A&M to Death Valley the following week.



The Tigers get the annual BYE week before the Alabama game, but the Crimson Tide kicks off a four-game stretch that will define Lane Kiffin's first year in charge.

Outlook

LSU has the talent and the coaching prowess to win every game on the Tigers' schedule. However, LSU plays an interesting collection of opponents that can present danger. Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma all have College Football Playoff aspirations, making predicting Lane Kiffin's first season a challenge.



The Tigers' season depends on how quickly a roster filled with transfers and freshmen can jell in Baton Rouge. Can Sam Leavitt put his injury history behind him? Can the LSU offensive line get the running game going? Will Kiffin have the maturity to get his team prepared week in and week out? The questions and circumstances surrounding the Tigers make LSU one of the most intriguing teams to watch in 2026.

The Game

Date: Nov. 7

Time: FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)

TV: TBD

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Series history: Alabama leads 58-27-5, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895. The Crimson Tide holds a 30-10-2 record against the Tigers in Baton Rouge and has won eight of the last 10 overall meetings.

Last meeting: Alabama defeated LSU 20-9 in Tuscaloosa in 2025. Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson found Ryan Williams for a touchdown pass, Daniel Hill scored a rushing touchdown from the goalline, and Connor Talty made two of three field goal attempts as the Alabama offense did enough behind a stellar defensive performance. The Crimson Tide defense held LSU to 59 yards rushing and turned the Tigers over twice, holding the visitors to just nine points on three Damian Ramos field goals.

The Team

Coach: Lane Kiffin, first season,

Offensive coordinator: Charlie Weis Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Blake Baker

2025 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

2025 rankings: Total offense (111th with 333.5 yards per game), Total defense (23rd at 328.7 yards per game)

Returning Starters

Eight (5 on offense, 3 on defense)

Players to Watch

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, Tight End Trey'Dez Green, Left Tackle Jordan Seaton, Running back Harlem Berry, Linebacker Whit Weeks, EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, Cornerback DJ Pickett

Top Newcomer

The Tigers loaded up with the number one transfer portal class in the nation. The class features big names in college football like former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, former five star left tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, and Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss. The quarterback touches the ball every play, ultimately, making him the choice for top newcomer, but LSU's 2026 roster could feature double digit transfers in the starting lineup.

Biggest Question

Can Lane Kiffin take the LSU Tigers back to the College Football Playoff?

The School

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Founded: 1860

Enrollment: 42,016

Nickname: Tigers and Lady Tigers

Colors: Purple and Gold

Mascot: Mike the Tiger

The Program

Last time beat Alabama: 2022

Last time won SEC: 2019

National championships: 4 (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019)

Playoff Appearances: 1 (2019)

Conference championships: 16 (SIAA: 1896, 1902, 1908, SoCON: 1932, SEC: 1935, 1936, 158, 1961, 1970, 1986, 1988, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019)

Bowl record (last appearance): 53 Bowls, 28-24-1 (lost 2025-26 Texas Bowl to Houston 38-35)

Last season missed bowl: 1999

Heisman trophies: 3 (RB - Billy Cannon - 1959, QB - Joe Burrow - 2019, QB - Jayden Daniels - 2023)

2026 NFL Draft:

Texas A&M tied a program record with 10 draft picks:

CB - Mansoor Delane (Round 1, Pick 6 – Kansas City Chiefs)

S - A.J. Haulcy (Round 3, Pick 78 - Indianapolis Colts)

WR - Zavion Thomas (Round 3, Pick 89 - Chicago Bears)

TE - Bauer Sharp (Round 6, Pick 185 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

WR - Barion Brown (Round 6, Pick 190 - New Orleans Saints)

LB - Harold Perkins Jr. (Round 6, Pick 215 - Atlanta Falcons)

QB - Garrett Nussmeier (Round 7, Pick 249 - Kansas City Chiefs)

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings

No. 11 (2026), No. 10 (2025), No. 7 (2024), No. 6 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Clemson

Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19: vs. Ole Miss

Sept. 26: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 3: vs. McNeese

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 24: at Auburn

Oct. 31: BYE

Nov. 7: vs. Alabama

Nov. 14: vs. Texas

Nov. 21: at Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Arkansas

This is the ninth story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Alabama football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: East Carolina

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Kentucky

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Florida State

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: South Carolina

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Mississippi State

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Georgia

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Tennessee

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: Texas A&M

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