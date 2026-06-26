Alabama Lands Commitment from Local Four-star Prospect

Jeremiah Beverly announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide, becoming Alabama’s 12th commit of its 2027 class.

Beverly is a four-star defensive lineman according to ESPN, and is right in Alabama’s backyard at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. He played with current freshman Zay Hall in high school. Despite him just being a three-star on most sites, Beverly has proved to be one of the most underrated recruits in the country.

He decided on Alabama over schools such as Cincinnati, Wake Forest, and Troy.

Alabama’s 2027 class now ranks by Rivals as the 48th-best overall class in the country and sits 16th in the SEC.

Other Recruiting News

Four-star receiver Osani Gayles is set to commit on June 27th. It is seeming increasingly likely that he ends up in Tuscaloosa with Tennessee, Washington, and Stanford still in pursuit of the talented IMG Academy player. He will be committing live on 247 Sports at 2:00 P.M. CT.

Kalen DeBoer was recently asked about Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class. It currently sits at the bottom of the SEC, with only 12 commitments. DeBoer defended the class and its current projection, and more about what he said can be read by clicking here.

With only a few more 2027 players set to commit, Alabama is beginning to ramp up production on recruiting the 2028 class. Alabama already has one quarterback commit in three-star Charles Scott Jr., but he is not the only quarterback that Alabama is targeting. Four-star in-state quarterback Kingston Preyear is ranked as a top-five quarterback in the country by Rivals, and Alabama is battling multiple top programs for his services per 247 Sports. It is key to note that quarterbacks tend to commit earlier than most other positions, so Preyear may commit before the end of his junior season in the fall.

Now with Beverly committed, Alabama is looking to land one more edge rusher in the 2027 class with Antwan Jackson. The Tennessee native has taken an official visit to Alabama as well as Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Memphis. Alabama, at one point, was the heavy favorite to land him, but after all of his OVs, his recruitment seems wide open.

Finally, Alabama recently offered Juco defensive back Alius Mayo, and since then, he has taken a visit, and Alabama has been recruiting him heavily. Mayo would make a great addition to Alabama's roster and would be a part of the 2027 class.

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