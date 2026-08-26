Predicting Alabama's Receiving Production on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"with Theo Fernandez, as we discuss Noah Rogers returning to the Crimson Tide receiving room, the latest on NFL players returning to college and a very special preseason basketball matchup.

The program opens with a Noah Rogers discussion as the N.C. State transfer is ahead of schedule on his injury rehab. Gaither and Fernandez discuss when Rogers will be back at full strength and where he falls in the receiving pecking order. Each host then took a stab a predicting the Crimson Tide's leading receivers.

2026 Alabama Receiving Yardage Leaders Predictions

Gaither

Ryan Coleman-Williams Lotzeir Brooks Derek Meadows Marshall Pritchett Cederian Morgan Kaleb Edwards Noah Rogers Rico Scott

Fernandez

Ryan Coleman-Williams Lotzeir Brooks Kaleb Edwards Derek Meadows Cederian Morgan Marshall Pritchett Rico Scott Noah Rogers

The program transitions from wide receivers into the latest with the NFL players trying to return to college. The SEC put its foot down yesterday, but there is more fallout to sift through. Will these players get a temporary restraining order to play this season?

Lastly, the program stumbles onto some basketball news as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers will play a special Iron Bowl of basketball preseason exhibition in Birmingham. How intense will the scrimmage be?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.