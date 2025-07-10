Predicting the SEC Order of Finish on The Joe Gaither Show
Lets fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by discussing SEC Media Days next week. We'll discuss how we might vote on the SEC's predicted order of finish ballot, then AJ McCarron's comments on recruiting as it relates to the Alabama-Auburn rivalry before finally discussing a former Crimson Tide player who fell victim to a financial scam.
The show opens with ESPN's FPI predicted chances to win the SEC. ESPN has three clear favorites and then a huge gap between the rest of the hopefuls. We dive into the SEC schedules and decide if the schedules will determine the SEC Championship game participants more than the quality of the teams.
We then transition into a former Alabama quarterback's comments on recruiting and why the Auburn Tigers might be falling behind in the Class of 2026. Is life after football better for a Crimson Tide player or Tiger?
Lastly we discuss Dallas Turner as the Minnesota Viking fell victim to a financial scam.
