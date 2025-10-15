Predicting Ty Simpson's Third Saturday in October Stats on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Zach Guffey of Strength Roofing and Siding as we get his thoughts on the Missouri game and then start discussing the Tennessee game.
The program opens up by finding out where Guffey has been this week as he conducts roof inspections, before getting into his thoughts on the Missouri game this past week. Guffey discusses the Alabama defense and the benching of Domani Jackson. Will Jackson earn his place back this week in practice?
First Look at Tennessee Football on The Joe Gaither Show
We move from the Missouri matchup into the Tennessee rivalry as Guffey details which Crimson Tide rivalry means the most to him. We highlight Ty Simpson's play throughout the first six games and talk about his leadership as Kadyn Proctor had interesting comments on Tuesday.
Ty Simpson Ripped into Teammates in Meeting: 'We Need to Be Better'
The program continues by highlighting a stat that shows the Alabama coaching staff does have buy-in from the players before turning our attention back to Simpson in the context of the Tennessee game. We look at all the opposing quarterbacks Tennessee has faced this season and predict what kind of game Simpson is in for this weekend against the Volunteers.
Germie Bernard Says JaMarcus Shephard Coaches Alabama Receivers with 'Tough Love'
The program finishes up by discussing the latest NFL analysts mock drafts as Mel Kiper Jr. released his big board this week. Is Simpson going to last until pick 30? Where will Kadyn Proctor end up at the next level and can he take his draft stock to the next level?
