Ty Simpson Ripped into Teammates in Meeting: 'We Need to Be Better'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama football team may have beaten Missouri, with its 27-24 win serving as the No, 6 Crimson Tide's third straight over a ranked team, but quarterback Ty Simpson was unsatisfied.
Simpson passed for an even 200 yards on 23 completions and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his showing in Columbia, but he wasn't happy with how he played. The team captain began his postgame press conference by listing things he did wrong, and on Monday, he spoke candidly to the offense about how himself and the rest of the unit can improve.
"I think it's gonna stay between the offense, but I just kinda told it how it was, how I felt," Simpson said Tuesday. "As a leader, it's my job to make sure I get the best out of guys and I get the best out of myself. I just felt like the last couple games, we haven't executed very well."
Junior left tackle Kadyn Proctor had lunch with Simpson and center Parker Brailsford on Monday. While praising Simpson's leadership qualities, Proctor said Simpson's continued growth will help the offensive line enhance its own play. According to Proctor, Simpson didn't speak on uncertain terms in a Monday team meeting.
"It brings us with him. As he wants to improve with his pass game, he brings us along," Proctor said on Tuesday. "He's just a great leader. Speaks all the time. Ripped our ass when we were in the team meeting yesterday, so he knows how to get us riled up."
What exactly did Simpson say to elicit that kind of assessment from Proctor?
"Just that we need to be better," Proctor said. "We still haven't played a full game as an offensive line, [at] quarterback, as any position, we haven't played a shutout game. Which is hard to do, but that's what's expected of us."
Simpson's first Third Saturday in October game as the starting quarterback is coming up this weekend (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). As a Tennessee native, the game holds extra significance for Simpson, whose leadership role becomes all the more important in a high-stakes rivalry game.
"He encourages us in the lifts and the meetings and everything, even in one-on-one thing[s]," Proctor said. "He's one of the best leaders that I've ever been around and I'm proud of where he's at right now. I know he's gonna strive to be the best that he can every week."