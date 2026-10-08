Previewing Alabama vs. Georgia on Fernandez & Friends

The stage is set for No. 6 Alabama to host No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. College GameDay in town, the president coming to the game, and ... a hurricane? We start today's episode of Fernandez & Friends by discussing how Hurricane Isaias could impact this weekend's contest.

We then move on to the field by talking about Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is an astounding 25-for-27 on passes shorter than ten yards. He's experienced, has played in and won games of this caliber before, and is the perfect game manager for this Georgia offense. Kane Wommack's defense has its work cut out for it against a very disciplined QB.

Next, a talk about Georgia's defense. Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson have been two of the best inside linebackers in the nation, and will challenge Alabama in a way no defense has yet this season.

Next, we discuss the fact that both defenses rank in the top ten nationally in opponent rushing yards per game.

We conclude with our Fernandez & Friends Courtroom segment, where we put Georgia fans on trial for barking at people.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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