There's no massive matchup for Alabama football this weekend, but we still talked about the Crimson Tide on today's episode of Fernandez & Friends. As Alabama prepares to host Chattanooga for the program's last-ever November cupcake game, we covered everything fans will need to know for Saturday's matchup.

The show starts with a fun talk about fall weddings. Vale says she would NOT get married during football season, while Fernandez takes the nihilistic approach in light of the 24-team playoff.

The show highlights things to pay attention to on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, including the potential usage of Austin Mack and other Crimson Tide backups. How conservative does Alabama need to be early with regards to keeping all of its key players healthy?

Fernandez and Vale end the show by looking ahead to the pure chaos that will reign this offseason. Players will have incredibly tough decisions to make when the transfer portal opens, and as the money grows, so do the stakes of the potential decisions that they make.

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Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer and Joe Gaither Show cohost Theo Fernandez and University of Alabama graduate and television anchor Laura Vale.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the pair reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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