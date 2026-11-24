Thanksgiving week is upon us, and with it, one of the biggest weeks of the season for both Alabama basketball and football. Tuesday's episode of Fernandez & Friends opens with a look at the basketball team's matchups at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Theo Fernandez and Laura Vale then move onto the gridiron. They take a look at some of the biggest storylines around this year's Iron Bowl. Is this the best Auburn team of the decade? How would a loss affect Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes? Will the game be impacted by the 24-team playoff next year?

The next topic was the ongoing saga between LSU and the SEC. Fernandez argues that the conference absolutely needs to extend an olive branch to LSU and avoid losing a premier program right now, given the volatility of college sports.

The show ends with a festive segment. Fernandez and Vale debate which SEC coaches they would invite to their homes for Thanksgiving dinner, and who would not get an invite.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer and Joe Gaither Show cohost Theo Fernandez and University of Alabama graduate and television anchor Laura Vale.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the pair reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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