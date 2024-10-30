RBU Title Indisputably Belongs to Alabama Midway Through NFL Season: Just a Minute

#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs hit 22.03 mph on his 70-yard TD run -- 2nd fastest ball carrier speed recorded in the #NFL this year.



That's the fastest Lions ball carrier since the 2019 season when NGS started tracking MPH.



Jamo's top recorded speed this year is 21.03 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XgU5muYWpW