Reactions to Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade: Just a Minute
The Miami Dolphins traded 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the 2019 season. On Monday, things came full circle, as the Steelers sent the All-Pro safety back to Miami along with a 2027 fifth-round pick for fellow defensive standout Jalen Ramsey.
Included in the package going to Pittsburgh from Miami along with Ramsey were tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft selection. Fitzpatrick made five Pro Bowls during his stint in the Steel City. He was one of the most elite defensive players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama.
Early reactions to the trade by fans have trended in the direction of the Dolphins having a more advantageous position as a result of the deal. Ramsey, who has made seven Pro Bowl teams in an outstanding professional career, is uber-talented, but Fitzpatrick was one of the Steelers' best players.
Fitzpatrick, still only 28 years of age, completed just one full season during his time in Miami. His former team will pay him in excess of $15 million this season. When he first played there, things were vastly different for the franchise. In 2019, the year he was traded, the Dolphins started as one of the worst teams in the NFL and did not come close to making the NFL Playoffs.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller briefly discusses the Miami Dolphins' trade to reacquire Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a former Alabama star and multi-time national champion, from the Pittsburgh Steelers.