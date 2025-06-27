Recruiting News, Thomas Castellanos Comments and More on The All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither talk about a wide array of topics from the week, mostly focusing on the Crimson Tide's massive recruiting effort.
In just the last five days, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff has landed six new commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, ranging from 5-Star running back Ezavier Crowell to long snapper Eli Deutsch.
The show breaks down each of the new commitments, taking a look at what each new player brings to the table for the Crimson Tide.
Next, Mason and Joe dive into the comments made by Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos earlier this week, referencing his upcoming game against Alabama on August 30.
The former Boston College signal caller seemingly gave the Crimson Tide some very useful bulletin board material, inferring that without Nick Saban on the sideline, Alabama was less of a threat.
Read: Florida State QB Says Alabama 'Doesn't Have Nick Saban to Save Them'
Finally, the show wraps with a bit of discussion surrounding the swirling rumors of NCAA Tournament expansion. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the final decision on whether or not the tournament will be expanded will come within the next few weeks.
