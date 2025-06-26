Alabama Adds 5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell to 2026 Class
When Kalen DeBoer was brought in as head coach for the Crimson Tide after the retirement of the Nick Saban, many wondered if the South Dakota native who had cut his teeth on the West coast would have what it takes to recruit in the heart of the south against some of the top programs in the nation.
Since taking over, DeBoer landed two of Alabama's top three prospects in 2024 with Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe, and also plucked several highly rated prospects in 2025 from surrounding states such as Ayklin Dear from Mississippi and Ivan Taylor from Florida.
Now, as the 2026 class heats up, the second year head coach has once again earned a commitment from one of the top players in the state of Alabama in 5-Star running back Ezavier Crowell. He made his announcement during a broadcast on News 5 WKRG in Mobile.
The 5-foot-11, 210 lb. back is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state, according to On3. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20, and chooses the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Texas, and Georgia.
With his blend of speed and power, Crowell is a perfect fit for DeBoer's offense. He is able to gain tough yardage inside while also providing an option out of the backfield on passing downs.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds 12 commitments in the 2026 class, six of which committed in just the last month. Crowell is the second running back of the group, joining recent Illinois flip Javari Barnett.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-11, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama. (Committed 06/26/2025)