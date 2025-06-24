Alabama Football Adds Specialist to 2026 Class
The month of June has been kind thus far to the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail, and that trend continued on Tuesday as Alabama added yet another commitment to its growing 2026 recruiting class.
Long snapper Eli Deutsch from Franklin, Wisconsin took to social media to announce his commitment to the Crimson Tide, becoming the 11th member of the class and the first specialist.
Deutsch is a 4.5-Star prospect, according to Kohl's Kicking Camps, and the No. 21 long snapper in the nation. Per the Kohl's evaluation, " Deutsch has a strong frame and uses his athleticism to his advantage through his entire snapping motion. He does a great job of staying fast with his hands and under control with his finish."
As of now, Alabama has three long snappers on the roster in senior Alex Rozier, sophomore Jay Williams and Cal transfer David Bird, who joined the team in December. While its unclear who will be handling the duties this season for the Crimson Tide, the addition of Deutsch to the 2026 class seems to lock it up for the future at least.
Alabama now holds 11 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and has seen a significant rise up recruiting boards over the last month. While DeBoer and the staff may have gotten off to a slightly slower start, the Crimson Tide looks to be in a great spot moving forward.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
4-Star TE Mack Sutter - June 26
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)