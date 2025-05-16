Recruiting Updates, Regions Tradition Rundown and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens up with some recruiting updates as Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff had a very busy week. On Tuesday, the Tide was named a finalist for 4-Star linebacker Malik Morris from Lakeland, Florida.
Alabama also extended an offer this week to 2027 5-Star wide receiver Monshun Sales. He is ranked as one of the top overall prospects in the upcoming class, standing at 6-foot-5, 195 lbs. as just a sophomore.
Though the Tide did receive a bit of unfortunate news when 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton committed to Notre Dame, DeBoer and company bounced back with news of 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC.
Finally, the Tide locked in an officially visit with the state of Alabama's No. 2 overall prospect, edge rusher Anthony Jones. Standing at 6-foot-3, 240 lbs., Jones is a dynamic defender that could be a difference maker on any team.
Following the recruiting talk, the pair also discussed what was said by Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer and Nate Oats at the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament. While each of the coaches were reluctant to give up any sensitive information, all three provided some important nuggets.
The show wraps with a bit of basketball talk as former Alabama point guard Labaron Philon officially announced his intention to remain in the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.
As for women's hoops, two former Crimson Tide stars are set to make their WNBA debuts this week with Sarah Ashlee Barker on the Los Angeles Sparks and Aaliyah Nye on the Las Vegas Aces.
