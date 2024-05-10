Roll Call, May 10, 2024: Victor Kiprop Makes SEC History
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's and women's track and field teams started off strong on the first day of the SEC Championships. Both programs finished the first day in the top three with the men in second and the women in third.
Victor Kiprop made conference history by winning the 10,000 meter event for the third year in a row with a time of 29:36.95.
Kiprop became the first athlete to win the event three years in a row and extended Alabama's streak of winning the event to seven years in a row.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field - SEC Championships, Gainsville, Fla.
- Baseball - vs. LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m., SEC Network +
Crimson Tide Results:
Track and Field: Alabama's Men in second place of SEC Championships after Day 1. Alabama's Women in third place of SEC Championships after Day 1. Alabama's Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi swept the men's and women's 10,000 meters.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 113 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.
May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.