Ryan Grubb Announced and Jalen Milroe is a Zebra on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" fired up with Mason Woods as we look at several college football coaching moves, more information about Tide Pride cancelling season tickets and Jalen Milroe's time on radio row at the Super Bowl.
The program opens with several college coaching moves, particularly as Ohio State announced an extension for head coach Ryan Day. Alabama made the hire of Ryan Grubb official with a nice press release so the program discusses how we believe the coaching staff will fit with one another.
After highlighting Grubb, we circle back to Monday's conversation about Alabama football season tickets as our host spent a while on the phone with a fan who's lost their tickets. What is really going on with Tide Pride? Are the Alabama fans being treated fairly or is there even more to the story?
Finally we finish the show by discussing Jalen Milroe's time at Super Bowl radio row. Milroe had several interesting comments as it pertained to changing positions, the strength of schedule in the SEC and which quarterbacks he watches and tries to model his game after.
