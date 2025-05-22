Sarah Ashlee Barker Records First WNBA Start: Roll Call, May 22, 2025
Less than two months after wrapping up her collegiate career at Alabama, Sarah Ashlee Barker made her first career start in the WNBA on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Sparks against the Phoenix Mercury.
Barker was drafted by the Sparks ninth overall earlier this month after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide. She played 14 minutes in her first start, finishing with two points, two rebounds and an assist.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Baseball: Tennessee 15, Alabama 10 at the SEC Tournament
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball reliever Chase Lee picked up his first MLB win with two scoreless innings of relief work in the Tigers 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Lee has a 0.82 ERA in the bigs this season in 11 innings of relief work.
- Check out this absolutely perfect throw from former Alabama baseball outfielder Andrew Pinckney for the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Nationals, to throw out a runner at the plate from right field. Pinckney was selected by the Nationals in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
- The Alabama softball team left for Norman, Oklahoma on Wednesday with a charter flight out of the Tuscaloosa airport for Super Regionals at OU this weekend. Head coach Patrick Murphy tweeted that the team landed safely in Oklahoma.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
100 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.