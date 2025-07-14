Bama Central

SEC Media Days Day One Preview on The Joe Gaither Show

We preview Monday's SEC Media Days before the festivities get going. | Episode 480

Joe Gaither

JG SHow
JG SHow / JG Show

We get going on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" live from a hotel room in Atlanta as we prepare for SEC Media Days. Day one includes Greg Sankey, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. We speculate what we'll hear and then discuss an Alabama football documentary we were privileged to watch on Sunday.

The program dives into what commissioner Sankey will talk about on Monday in terms of NIL, conference scheduling and the college football playoff.

We then highlight the four programs that will take the stage at the College Football Hall of Fame and what themes will come from each.

Lastly on a shorter show we discuss "Nothing But a Winner" as we were blessed to watch an early screening of an Alabama football documentary focusing on Paul "Bear" Bryant and Nick Saban. We discuss how the documentary tied both dominant eras together and outlined how the football program impacted the south.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/All Things Bama