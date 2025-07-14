SEC Media Days Day One Preview on The Joe Gaither Show
We get going on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" live from a hotel room in Atlanta as we prepare for SEC Media Days. Day one includes Greg Sankey, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. We speculate what we'll hear and then discuss an Alabama football documentary we were privileged to watch on Sunday.
The program dives into what commissioner Sankey will talk about on Monday in terms of NIL, conference scheduling and the college football playoff.
We then highlight the four programs that will take the stage at the College Football Hall of Fame and what themes will come from each.
Lastly on a shorter show we discuss "Nothing But a Winner" as we were blessed to watch an early screening of an Alabama football documentary focusing on Paul "Bear" Bryant and Nick Saban. We discuss how the documentary tied both dominant eras together and outlined how the football program impacted the south.
