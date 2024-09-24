Setting the Table For College Football's Showdown of the Week on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a big week started on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by BamaCentral's Will Miller to start discussing the Alabama-Georgia matchup.
The conversation begins with Miller as we try to decide what different things mean and how much they may play into Saturday's game. Does the game itself matter with the new 12-team college football playoff? Does Georgia struggling with Kentucky matter and indicate the Bulldogs aren't as strong as advertised? Does last December's matchup between the two programs bear any weight on the upcoming game?
The show continues by comparing the two quarterbacks as both Carson Beck and Jalen Milroe are considered among the best in the nation. Who would you rather have leading your team on Saturday?
What about ESPN's College GameDay guest picker? What celebrities could you see on Saturday at the podium?
Lastly Miller turns the table and asks our host his thoughts on the game, so the conversation turns into keys to the matchup. Neither Alabama nor Georgia have faced competition similar to what they'll see on Saturday, making the early part of the season feel like flimsy information as far as the remainder of the year will go.
