Seven Cross Country Athletes Earn All-Regional Honors: Roll Call, November 19, 2024
Following this past Friday's NCAA Cross Country South Regionals, which both the Alabama’s men’s and women’s teams finished in first place in their respective regional championships, a combined seven of the team’s stars earned All-Regional honors.
For the men’s team, Dismus Lokira, Victor Kiprop and Dennis Kipruto received All-Region honors, while Doris Lemngole, Brenda Tuwei, Pheline Mining and Addison Dorenkamp took home awards for the women's team.
Lokira, Kiprop and Kipruto finished in spots 1-through-3 respectively, completing the 1-2-3 sweep in the men’s 10k race. On the women’s side for the 6k race, Lemngole, Tuwei and Mining all finished top-10, while Dorenkamp finished in the top-20. All seven of these athletes were named All-SEC team recipients a week ago.
Some impressive anecdotes to note are that Kiprop has made the All-Regional team for the fourth consecutive season and that Lemngole has finished top-two in five consecutive meets. She only finished in second by a mere one-hundredth of a second.
The men’s team won its eighth regional in program history and the women’s team won its fifth. The women’s team has won two of the past three regional titles.
The NCAA Championships are quickly approaching, as it will be played on Saturday in Verona, Wisconsin. Neither team has ever been crowned NCAA champion, but they are both looking to change that stat.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles Championships, Waco, Texas. Carl Emil Overbeck (California) vs. Roan Jones (Alabama). Round of 64, 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- No events scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama standout and current Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis finished with career highs in points (33) and threes (9) off the bench in a 109-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. In total, Ellis shot 9-of-17 from the field, including an unbelievable 9-of-15 from downtown. He also tallied six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes of action.
- Alabama volleyball player Natalie Repetti picked up her 1,000th career dig on Sunday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 19, 1950: Alabama scored 27 first quarter points en route to a 54-19 romp over Georgia Tech, the worst defeat administered to a Yellow Jacket team since 1930. Sophomore halfback Bobby Marlow sparked the rout with a 180-yard rushing performance on only 13 carries. Marlow's four touchdowns included one for 91 yards. Receiving star Al Lary set an SEC record with his 10th touchdown reception of the year, a spectacular 48-yard grab in the third quarter. Alabama had 569 yards of total offense, 369 on the ground and 190 in the air.
November 19, 1961: Former Crimson Tide baseball player Alan Dunn was born in in Gadsden, Ala.
November 19, 1972: David Palmer was born in Birmingham, Ala.
November 19, 1994: O.J. Howard was born in Prattville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first person I would like to thank is the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game of football, because without the ability to play the game I would have been at Auburn.”- Marty Lyons