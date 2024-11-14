Bama Central

Several Alabama Sports Host National Signing Day: Roll Call, November 14, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings. 

Alabama Softball 2025 Commit Kaitlyn Pallozzi
Alabama Softball 2025 Commit Kaitlyn Pallozzi / Obtained from Kaitlyn Pallozzi's X/Twitter

Several Alabama sports programs hosted National Signing Day on Wednesday, as many future Crimson Tide athletes put the pen to paper. Here's a list of the signings from each sport:

Softball

  • Holly Beth Brooks: Catcher from Northport, Ala.
  • Gerritt Griggs: Infielder from Phenix City, Ala.
  • Vic Moten: Pitcher from Daphne, Ala.
  • Kaitlyn Pallozzi: Pitcher from Wixom, Mich.
  • Ana Roman: Outfielder from Oviedo, Fla.
  • Ambrey Taylor: Infielder from Jasper, Ala.

Gymnastics

  • McKenzie Matters: All-Around from New Holland, Pa.
  • Jasmine Cawley: All-Around from Clermont, Fla.

Track and Field/Cross Country

  • Izzie Sullivan: XC/Distance from Fayetteville, N.Y.
  • Cynthia Jemutai: Distance runner from Eldoret, Kenya
  • Ezekiel Pitireng: Distance/XC from Kapenguria, West Pokot, Kenya
  • Kayleigh Norris: XC/Distance from Harrisonville, Mo.

Women's Basketball

  • Tianna Chambers: Guard from Aurora, Colo.

Women's Tennis

  • Addison Bowman from Jefferson, Ga.

Rowing

  • Blythe Steahly from Springfield, Va.
  • Peyton Barnard from Hamilton, New Zealand

Volleyball

  • Laney Hennessee: Outside hitter from Wimberley, Texas
  • Maggie Kyriakides: Outside hitter from Pooler, Ga.
  • Ryelle Rondo: Libero/defensive specialist from Louisville, Ky.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Women's basketball vs. Alcorn State at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Women's basketball: Alabama 68, Norfolk State 58

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama punter James Burnip accepted his invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. He's the first member of the Crimson Tide to join this year's all-star event, which will take place in the offseason on Feb. 1, 2025, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
  • Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy's Player of the Week as he recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup in the end zone against LSU.
  • Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.

November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

November 14, 1998: Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was born in Amite City, La.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.”

Joe Paterno

Published
