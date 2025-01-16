Should Alabama Basketball Be Concerned About Offense? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham, Hunter De Siver and Will Miller discuss whether or not Alabama basketball fans should be concerned about the direction of the offense.
It seems a little silly to even be asking when Alabama basketball is currently tied for first in the nation in scoring at 89.5 points per game, but the issue was brought up to head coach Nate Oats after the Crimson Tide's 74-64 loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday night.
Oats said, "we should all be pretty concerned, to be honest with you," in regards to his offense. The game against the Rebels was Alabama's lowest scoring output in a game since the 2023 Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State.
Alabama turned the ball over 21 times and finished with only four offensive rebounds and four second-chance points after dominating in both categories in the road win at Texas A&M last Saturday. Fair or not, Oats' teams are known for shooting the 3, and the Crimson Tide only attempted nine 3-pointers with one make in the second half.
If the offense isn't going to shoot at high percentage, the players have to be aggressive on the boards and careful with the basketball. It's definitely not time to panic, but there definitely is some concern. This Saturday's game at Kentucky will show a lot about the direction this Alabama team will go for the rest of this season.
