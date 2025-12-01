Alabama Loses Earliest Commit of 2026 Class
After a strong weekend on the recruiting trail, consisting of two new commitments for the 2026 class, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff received a bit of bad news late Sunday night.
4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson, an in-state prospect from Gadsden, Alabama, officially announced his decommitment from the Tide on November 30, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. Gibson was Alabama's earliest commit of the class, originally making his decision in December of 2024.
Prior to his original commitment, Gibson held offers from the likes of Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and many more. He took visits to both Tennessee and Ole Miss in June of this year, but has since made four return trips to Tuscaloosa this fall.
The 4-Star prospect had been expected to be a member of Alabama's early signing group, but will now likely be making his pledge elsewhere. While it is unclear yet where Gibson is expected to commit, Tennessee is his second most visited school behind Alabama, so early indicators point to the Volunteers as a potential landing spot.
The Alabama native is a somewhat undersized prospect compared to what Alabama has recently targeted at the position as he stands just 6-foot, 174 lbs. Despite his smaller stature, Gibson is a speedy cornerback that is sticky in coverage.
He is ranked as the No. 5 player at his position in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Although it is certainly a loss for the class, missing out on such a high caliber talent, Alabama still holds commitments from three other defensive backs, all of which are more in line with the body type that the current Crimson Tide staff has targeted since taking over.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)