SMU Announces Sam Walters Signing: Roll Call, May 10, 2025

Sam Walters will officially not be joining the Mississippi State men's basketball program after all. SMU announced on Friday that Walters has signed to play for the Mustangs.
He spent last season at Michigan and was initially committed to return to the SEC for his third collegiate stop. Instead, he will head to the ACC for the second season of the Andy Enfield era in Dallas.
Walters played every game as a freshman on Alabama's 2023-24 Final Four team. He averaged 5.4 points per game.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: concluding second game of Friday's scheduled doubleheader, which Alabama leads 6-2 in the top of the fifth, followed by series finale, on SEC Network+. Live Stats
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: lost 19-3 against Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in game one of a scheduled doubleheader.
- Former Alabama baseball player Tyler Gentry, who made his Major League Baseball debut for the Kansas City Royals late last season, hit a home run on Friday for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers (where he recently was reunited with former college teammate Peyton Wilson).
- Former Crimson Tide and Shelton State pitcher Garrett McMillan, now in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, made his Double-A debut for the Altoona Curve and had a successful outing.
- The Alabama women's basketball program announced the return of Brooks Donald Williams as an assistant coach. She also served in that capacity with the program from 2016-19, with her duties in the new stint also encompassing a role as recruiting coordinator.
- May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.
- May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.
"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest."- Harry Gilmer on Frank Thomas
