2025 Preseason All-SEC Wide Receiver Predictions
It used to feel like every good college football team had a great running back. Now, it feels like that with wide receivers.
There are a bunch of good-to-really good-to-great receivers across the country and the talent level is fairly even across the Power 4 conferences. That’s a new spot for the SEC to find itself in, but the conference still has plenty of great pass catchers that’ll be on the field in 2025.
Here’s our predictions for the preseason All-SEC team wide receivers that’ll be announced at next month’s SEC Media Days.
2025 Preseason All-SEC WR Predictions
First-Team
Ryan Williams, Alabama
2024 Stats: 48 rec., 865 yards, 18 ypc, 8 TDs
Notes: Williams was an electrifying receiver as a true freshman, catching five touchdown passes in his first four games, including the game-winning touchdown against Georgia. He slowed down later in the season and he’ll have a new quarterback this season.
Cam Coleman, Auburn
2024 Stats: 37 rec., 598 yards, 16.2 ypc, 8 TDs
Notes: Coleman put up those stats with poor quarterback play. Auburn brought in former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold to help with that. And new Tiger Eric Singleton Jr. should make it hard for defenses to double cover Coleman on every play.
Second-Team
Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
2024 Stats (at Mississippi State): 74 rec., 932 yards, 12.6 ypc, 6 TDs
Note: Mississippi State didn’t have many bright spots on its two-win 2024, but Coleman was one of them and now will be on the other side of the field when the Tigers and Bulldogs meet this season. Coleman isn’t the biggest receiver, but he’s fast and has excellent hands.
Aaron Anderson, LSU
2024 Stats: 61 rec., 884 yards, 14.5 ypc, 5 TDs
Notes: A former Alabama receiver, Anderson gets the benefit of playing with the SEC best, pro-ready quarterback. He’s mostly a slot receiver and should be even better with Garrett Nussmeier in a second season. Also, LSU brought in Nic Anderson from Oklahoma through transfer portal to take away some of the spotlight.
Third-Team
Eric Singleton, Jr., Auburn
2024 Stats (at Georgia Tech): 56 rec., 754 yards, 13.5 ypc, 3 TDs
Notes: Singleton was one of highest rated players in the transfer portal last year. He has nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He also ran track, recording a personal-best 10.32 seconds in the 100-metter dash.
Cayden Lee, Ole Miss
2024 Stats: 57 rec., 874 yards, 15.3 ypc, 2 TDs
Note: When former Rebel Tre Harris went down with an injury in the second half of last season, Lee stepped up. In those seven games, Lee had 39 catches for 577 yards and didn’t drop a single pass.