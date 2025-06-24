Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Preseason All-SEC Wide Receiver Predictions

Who are the best pass catchers in the SEC for the upcoming season? Find out here with our predictions for the All-SEC team at SEC Media Days.

Taylor Hodges

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) drops a pass guarded by Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) drops a pass guarded by Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It used to feel like every good college football team had a great running back. Now, it feels like that with wide receivers.

There are a bunch of good-to-really good-to-great receivers across the country and the talent level is fairly even across the Power 4 conferences. That’s a new spot for the SEC to find itself in, but the conference still has plenty of great pass catchers that’ll be on the field in 2025.

Here’s our predictions for the preseason All-SEC team wide receivers that’ll be announced at next month’s SEC Media Days.

2025 Preseason All-SEC WR Predictions

First-Team

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch over Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylin Lackey (27).
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch over Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylin Lackey (27) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ryan Williams, Alabama

2024 Stats: 48 rec., 865 yards, 18 ypc, 8 TDs
Notes: Williams was an electrifying receiver as a true freshman, catching five touchdown passes in his first four games, including the game-winning touchdown against Georgia. He slowed down later in the season and he’ll have a new quarterback this season.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Coleman, Auburn

2024 Stats: 37 rec., 598 yards, 16.2 ypc, 8 TDs
Notes: Coleman put up those stats with poor quarterback play. Auburn brought in former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold to help with that. And new Tiger Eric Singleton Jr. should make it hard for defenses to double cover Coleman on every play.

Second-Team

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the end zone against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the end zone against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

2024 Stats (at Mississippi State): 74 rec., 932 yards, 12.6 ypc, 6 TDs
Note: Mississippi State didn’t have many bright spots on its two-win 2024, but Coleman was one of them and now will be on the other side of the field when the Tigers and Bulldogs meet this season. Coleman isn’t the biggest receiver, but he’s fast and has excellent hands.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) catches a pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium.
LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) catches a pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Aaron Anderson, LSU

2024 Stats: 61 rec., 884 yards, 14.5 ypc, 5 TDs
Notes: A former Alabama receiver, Anderson gets the benefit of playing with the SEC best, pro-ready quarterback. He’s mostly a slot receiver and should be even better with Garrett Nussmeier in a second season. Also, LSU brought in Nic Anderson from Oklahoma through transfer portal to take away some of the spotlight.

Third-Team

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpac.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Eric Singleton, Jr., Auburn

2024 Stats (at Georgia Tech): 56 rec., 754 yards, 13.5 ypc, 3 TDs
Notes: Singleton was one of highest rated players in the transfer portal last year. He has nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He also ran track, recording a personal-best 10.32 seconds in the 100-metter dash.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cayden Lee, Ole Miss

2024 Stats: 57 rec., 874 yards, 15.3 ypc, 2 TDs
Note: When former Rebel Tre Harris went down with an injury in the second half of last season, Lee stepped up. In those seven games, Lee had 39 catches for 577 yards and didn’t drop a single pass.

