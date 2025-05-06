Spencer Turnbull Signs with Toronto Blue Jays: Roll Call, May 6, 2025

It's officially official... @ptwilson3 is your Texas League Player of the Month for April 🏆



Wilson slashed .392/.505/.689, all of which still lead the Texas League, while also hitting 2 home runs, 4 triples, and 8 doubles in only 19 games. #GoNats



📰 https://t.co/4wb6pfDa7r pic.twitter.com/fkKLqAAbuP