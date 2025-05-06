Spencer Turnbull Signs with Toronto Blue Jays: Roll Call, May 6, 2025
Former Alabama baseball pitcher Spencer Turnbull, whose productive 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies was cut short last June, has a new MLB home. The Toronto Blue Jays made a one-year pact with the righty official on Monday.
Terms were not initially disclosed, though MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post later reported on salary details for Turnbull's contract. He pitched to a 2.65 earned run average across 17 games last season.
Turnbull threw a no-hitter in May 2021 while with the Detroit Tigers and underwent Tommy John surgery two months later. He did not pitch in 2022 and struggled upon his return to the bigs the following season, finding himself optioned to Triple-A before another stint in the 60-day injured list.
The Phillies gave him a one-year contract, on which he was playing well prior to a lat strain suffered in the summertime. When healthy, Turnbull is a solid starter working with a strong arsenal.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama men's basketball guard Chris Youngblood, a member of this past season's Elite Eight squad, was invited to NBA G League Elite Camp. He averaged just over 10 points per game in an Alabama uniform.
- Former Crimson Tide baseball pitcher Ben Hess, who played three seasons at Alabama from 2022-24 before being drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the MLB Draft last summer, had a productive month of April in his new organization.
- Former Alabama baseball player Peyton Wilson was April's Texas League Player of the Month for his performance with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He has since been promoted to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, one level below MLB's Kansas City Royals.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 116 days.
SEC Daily:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.
- May 6, 1963: After the multi-million-dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures showing it lost $19 million that year.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class."- Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal