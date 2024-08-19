The Extra Point: Tua Tagovailoa's Comments on Brian Flores
In the view of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, the new lease on his career provided by the hiring of Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins' head coach in 2022 was just what he needed.
The recently extended signal caller is entering his fifth NFL season in 2024 with a massive contract in tow, a testament in part to the success he has enjoyed under McDaniel's tutelage. However, Miami's current coach was not at the helm when Tagovailoa was drafted with the fifth overall pick back in 2020. The head coach then? Brian Flores, whose January 2022 firing surprised many around the league.
On Monday, in an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Tagovailoa appeared to lambast Flores. The quarterback stated that his former head coach did not encourage him, instead suggesting that Tagovailoa was not cut out to be the Dolphins' starting quarterback, among other criticisms.
"You have a terrible person telling you things you don't want to hear, or that you probably shouldn't be hearing, you're going to start to believe that about yourself," Tagovailoa said. "It's been two years of training that out of, not just me, but a couple of the guys as well that have been here since my rookie year."
Flores is now the Vikings' defensive coordinator. He filed a lawsuit against the league in 2022, which included allegations that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games. The team's 2019 season, which concluded with an upset on the road over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, was dubbed the "Tank for Tua" season by many.