The Return of Tide Hoops: Photo Gallery

Alabama basketball won the season opener over North Dakota in Coleman Coliseum.

Sarah Munzenmaier

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr during the national anthem against North Dakota on November 3, 2025.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr during the national anthem against North Dakota on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
The Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team returned to Coleman Collesium on November 3, 2025 with a 91-62 win over North Dakota. The hard hat award winner of the game went to Amari Allen with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

1. A Win From the Start

Taylor Bol Bowen
Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen wins the tip off against North Dakota on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Taylor Bol Bowen secured possession for Alabama off the opening tip off. Bol Bowen secured eight points, three rebounds, and one block.

2. Amari Allen Makes a Statement

Amari Allen
Alabama forward Amari Allen fights a North Dakota player for possession in the second half of the game on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Amari Allen had his first collegiate start on November 3, 2025 and had a huge impact on the game. Playing the most minutes for the Crimson Tide, he finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.

Amari Allen praised his teammates for their support going into the game.

"All the guys told me, just go out there and play hard, let the game come to you. That's basically what I just did. You run out and play hard in the group." Allen said.

3. Labaron Philon Jr. Makes His Return

Labaron Philon
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. makes a lay up through North Dakota defenders in the first half of the game on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After testing the waters of the NBA draft, Labaron Philon Jr. came back to the Crimson Tide to make his return on opening night against North Dakota. The crowd went wild when his name was announced during the starting lineup, rightfully so after finishing the game with a career high of 22 points and eight assists.

Nate Oats has high hopes for Labaron Philon's season this year, "Labaron ended up with a career high, which I think will probably get broken here pretty soon, I would think." Oats said.

4. The Depth of the Roster

Landon Jemison
Alabama forward Landon Jemison goes for a dunk in the second half of the game against North Dakota on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Freshman Landon Jemison came off the bench for the Crimson Tide and immediately made his presence known. Finishing the game off with 12 points, four rebounds, and one steal.

5. Transfer to the Tide

Noah Williamson
Alabama center Noah Williamson shoots a contested three-pointer against North Dakota in the second half of the game on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Noah Williamson, the transfer from Bucknell came off the bench for the Crimson Tide. He finished the game with two points, four rebounds, and two assists.

6. Back From Injury

Houston Mallette
Alabama guard Houston Mallette fights through North Dakota defenders in the second half of the game on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After missing most of the previous season due to knee injuries, Houston Mallette started as a guard for the Crimson Tide. He finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Nate Oats praised Houston Mallette for being the ultimate teammate. "Houston's all about the right stuff in my opinion. He's a winner. He impacts winning on a high level," Oats said.

7. The Game of Freshmen

Collins Onyejiaka
Alabama center Collins Onyejiaka sinks a free throw in the second half of the game against North Dakota on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshmen Collins Onyejiaka came off the bench for Alabama. Using his height to his abilities, he finished the game with two points and five rebounds.

8. The Pluck and Grit of the Team

Davion Hannah
Alabama guard Davion Hannah wrestles for the ball against a North Dakota player in the second half on November 3, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

After coming off of the bench, Davion Hannah made his presence known on the court. Finishing the game with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals, the freshmen played a huge part in the game.

