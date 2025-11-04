The Return of Tide Hoops: Photo Gallery
The Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team returned to Coleman Collesium on November 3, 2025 with a 91-62 win over North Dakota. The hard hat award winner of the game went to Amari Allen with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.
1. A Win From the Start
Taylor Bol Bowen secured possession for Alabama off the opening tip off. Bol Bowen secured eight points, three rebounds, and one block.
2. Amari Allen Makes a Statement
Amari Allen had his first collegiate start on November 3, 2025 and had a huge impact on the game. Playing the most minutes for the Crimson Tide, he finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.
Amari Allen praised his teammates for their support going into the game.
"All the guys told me, just go out there and play hard, let the game come to you. That's basically what I just did. You run out and play hard in the group." Allen said.
3. Labaron Philon Jr. Makes His Return
After testing the waters of the NBA draft, Labaron Philon Jr. came back to the Crimson Tide to make his return on opening night against North Dakota. The crowd went wild when his name was announced during the starting lineup, rightfully so after finishing the game with a career high of 22 points and eight assists.
Nate Oats has high hopes for Labaron Philon's season this year, "Labaron ended up with a career high, which I think will probably get broken here pretty soon, I would think." Oats said.
4. The Depth of the Roster
Freshman Landon Jemison came off the bench for the Crimson Tide and immediately made his presence known. Finishing the game off with 12 points, four rebounds, and one steal.
5. Transfer to the Tide
Noah Williamson, the transfer from Bucknell came off the bench for the Crimson Tide. He finished the game with two points, four rebounds, and two assists.
6. Back From Injury
After missing most of the previous season due to knee injuries, Houston Mallette started as a guard for the Crimson Tide. He finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Nate Oats praised Houston Mallette for being the ultimate teammate. "Houston's all about the right stuff in my opinion. He's a winner. He impacts winning on a high level," Oats said.
7. The Game of Freshmen
The freshmen Collins Onyejiaka came off the bench for Alabama. Using his height to his abilities, he finished the game with two points and five rebounds.
8. The Pluck and Grit of the Team
After coming off of the bench, Davion Hannah made his presence known on the court. Finishing the game with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals, the freshmen played a huge part in the game.