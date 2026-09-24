Third Time the Charm for SC? Can Bama Make a Statement? Getting Ready for the Gamecocks on Fernandez & Friends

The injury bug evidently hit the Alabama linebackers at practice this week.

Just as the team was on the verge of getting back to full strength with the return of AK Dear and Noah Rogers, linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have been ruled out, meaning Alabama's depth will be tested up front for the first time this year.

The linebackers now overshadow what was previously the biggest storyline on the defense: Can Dijon Lee bounce back? Lee had arguably the worst game of his college career against Florida State, and now has his work cut out for him against the physically imposing Nyck Harbor.

Talk then shifted to the other side of the ball, where Alabama's offense faces pressure to start the game fast. Slow starts have become a massive storyline for Ryan Grubb's unit, although Fernandez and Sklar both agree it has been somewhat overblown.

Sklar finished up the show by giving his three players to watch for Alabama on Saturday.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's new bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast. Fernandez will be joined regularly by other Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writers and interns, with Henry Sklar and Sam Presitipino serving as the primary cohosts.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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