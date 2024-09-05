Three Alabama Players To Watch Saturday on The Joe Gaither Show

Bama Central

Who's going to be standing out on Saturday on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 273: Sept. 5, 2024.

The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" opens up the NFL season as the year kicks off on Thursday night. What are the best Alabama themed fantasy football plays of the weekend? We then dive into the Crimson Tide's matchup with the South Florida Bulls as we predict three players to standout on Saturday.

The program opens with the NFL as the Crimson Tide has players all over the league. Thursday night features Derrick Henry on the Baltimore Ravens for the first time ever, while Friday night's Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers has Alabama players in prominent positions and more. The show picks an all-Alabama fantasy football lineup for the weekend except there's no tight end in the league with Crimson Tide-ties.

The show then turns its attention to this weekend's matchup between Alabama and South Florida. The Bulls are outmatched at every position, so what will we watch for to make it interesting? We choose three Alabama players we predict has good games on the first official game on Saban Field in Byrant-Denny Stadium.

Lastly the program highlights a basketball scheduling addition as the Crimson Tide will play in Birmingham and discusses what could become a problem with the SEC's injury reports this fall.

