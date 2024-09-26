Three Crimson Tide Players To Watch Against Georgia on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the week fired up on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with a closer look at this weekend's Alabama and Georgia matchup. What did we see on film that will apply to this game? What are Alabama's keys to winning game? We get into three Alabama players to watch in the game, the SEC injury report and finally a few Georgia players that should make Alabama fans nervous.
The show opens by discussing the games we rewatched last night. What did Georgia do against Clemson and Kentucky that was successful? What did the two programs do to the Dawgs that Alabama can do on Saturday?
We talk about keys to the game for Alabama. They're simple, but true. Alabama will need to execute all three keys if the Crimson Tide wants to win.
We transition into our Thursday game week tradition by selecting three Alabama players to watch this weekend. We pick two offensive players and a defensive player that the Crimson Tide will need to have big games against Georgia.
The SEC released its injury report for the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs last night. We discuss the report and what it means for this weekend's game for both teams.
Lastly the show finishes by highlighting three Georgia players that look dangerous on film. The Bulldogs haven't dominated offensively this season, but we speculate that Mike Bobo may be holding some cards back for this weekend's matchup.
