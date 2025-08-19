Three Questions From Alabama's Practice on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a post practice edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we tackle the three questions that we faced entering the final media viewing portion of fall camp. The program dives into the running back room, the offensive line and the defensive line before considering several challenging elements facing the program in its season opener.
The show opens by discussing the latest updates on Jam Miller's shoulder injury. Miller revealed some details on his injury at an on-campus event, giving the public a better idea of what happened Saturday and when we may see him back in action for the Crimson Tide.
This leads us into the first practice question of the show, discussing the Alabama running back pecking-order without Miller in the picture. Does the order even matter? How will the carries be distributed between the top three players?
The discussion turns to the second question, because the running backs can be talented, but someone has to block the opposition. What's the latest at right guard? Did we see Jaeden Roberts at practice? Is Roberts going to return from his head injury and retake his position in the starting lineup?
Lastly, the conversation turns to James Smith as he was in action during the media viewing portion of Tuesday's practice despite missing the last two scrimmages. Gaither and Fernandez discuss Smith's potential impact and if we are concerned with his availability for week one.
The program then dives into two concerning aspects for Alabama's football program entering the first week of the season. First, the Florida heat looks like it will be brutal in 11 days, and Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor admitted the team didn't handle Tuesday's heat very well. Secondly, Doak-Campbell Stadium holds 80,000 people and the program handled road environments differently throughout the 2024 season. Is the crowd noise played at practice enough to get the Crimson Tide prepared to open the year in a hostile environment?
