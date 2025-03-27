Three Things to Watch for in Alabama's Sweet 16 Matchup vs. BYU: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor and basketball writer Katie Windham gives three things to watch for as No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 6 BYU in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 from the Prudential Center in Newark on Thursday night.
Alabama basketball is back in the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, and unlike the Crimson Tide's Round of 32 matchup, Thursday night's game wiht BYU will be against a team with a similar play style like Nate Oats runs.
Here are three things to watch for in the Sweet 16 matchup between the Crimson Tide and Cougars:
1. Jersey Boys
The Alabama basketball team has several connections to the Garden State and the New York area. Forward Clifford Omoruyi is originally from Nigeria, but played his high school ball in New Jersey and started his collegiate career at Rutgers before transferring to join the Crimson Tide.
Freshman forward Naas Cunningham is redshirting this season, but is also from New Jersey. Sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate is from Queens, New York–– just across the water from Newark. After Alabama beat Saint Mary's in the Round of 32, Dioubate said the chance to play on the East Coast in front of his family and friends was one of his biggest motivations for winning that game.
These guys will get to play in front of a hometown crowd and have the opportunity to show out in front of loved ones that don't get to see them play often.
2. Will Mark Sears find his 3-point shot?
Alabama's leading scorer was on fire from 3 during the Crimson Tide's Final Four run last season, and his clutch shots in the Elite Eight were a big reason why Alabama was able to make it to Phoenix.
Sears has been struggling from beyond the arc the last few weeks (0 of 4 against Saint Mary's), but told reporters on Wednesday that he's not concerned. Going against another fast-playing, high-scoring team like BYU, Thursday night would be a great time for Sears to get back in his groove from the 3-point line.
3. Can Alabama limit Richie Saunders?
Richie Saunders leads BYU in scoring this season and has scored 16 and 25 in the Cougars' first two NCAA Tournament games. He was 3-for-4 from 3 in BYU's upset win over No. 3 Wisconsin to reach the Sweet 16.
Alabama has often had trouble defending an opponent's best player this season, allowing multiple to go for career highs. The Crimson Tide will have to lock in on Saunders, especially from beyond the arc to avoid letting him get hot.