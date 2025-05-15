Top NCAA Softball Regionals to Watch: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor and softball writer Katie Windham talks about the best NCAA softball regionals you should watch this weekend.
It is the best time of year for college softball fans with the NCAA tournament starting on Friday. There will be hours of non-stop softball on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The two regionals getting the most attention are the Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech and the Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU. Texas Tech is joined by Mississippi State, Washington and Brown. LSU will host Nebraska, UConn and Southeastern Louisiana.
As the 10-seed, LSU was handed an extremely challenging regional bracket with Nebraska led by ace and former national-champion Jordy Bahl. UConn and Southeastern Louisiana are quality opponents as well. Alabama fans are very familiar with SELA after last season.
We also have an exciting regional here in Tuscaloosa with No. 15 Alabama hosting Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State. The Crimson Tide and Hokies have already played at Rhoads Stadium twice this season, splitting the two games, with VT winning the first, and Alabama run ruling the Hokies in the second matchup.
All across the country there will be exciting matchups. You can check out the full 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and TV schedule below.