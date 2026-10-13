Trae'Shawn Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week
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This column has gotten difficult at times throughout the fall, as football's blowout wins have created an excess of deserving "Athlete of the Week" candidates. This week, the opposite problem emerged as there was a shortage of individual standouts in the Crimson Tide's 20-17 loss to Georgia.
It would have been a prime opportunity for someone from Alabama's top-five soccer team to steal the spotlight, but Alabama's 1-0 loss to Florida on Thursday night dashed those hopes. With that in mind, here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-11, 2026.
Freshman of the Week: Qayden Samuels
Samuels was one of the best players on the court in Alabama basketball's 111-93 exhibition win over Furman. He scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide and was one of the team's blue-collar leaders. It's just an exhibition, but Alabama's freshmen looked very good against the Paladins, and Samuels led the charge.
Player of the Week: Trae'Shawn Brown
Brown was excellent for the Crimson Tide in its 20-17 loss to Georgia. The freshman had ten carries for 90 yards, highlighted by an electric 58-yard rush that was Alabama's longest play of the game.
Brown has continued to impress for Alabama and continues to look like the potential best running back on the roster. As Ryan Grubb and the coaching staff gain more trust in his pass protection, he should be on the field more and more down the stretch this year.
Pro Athlete of the Week: Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs could end up a shoo-in for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He finished with 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, adding five receptions for 56 yards to his tally as well. That's a total of 30 touches — an astounding number for most, but just another day at the office for Detroit's superstar.
Clutch Athlete of the Week: Derrick Henry
"King Henry" continues to defy Father Time. He tied the game for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football with a two-point conversion with 40 seconds remaining to force overtime. On a play the Ravens had to have, there was never really even a doubt that Henry would deliver. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner was good for 102 yards on 18 carries, and added an 18-yard receiving touchdown to continue his strong start to the 2026 season.
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.