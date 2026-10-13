Trae'Shawn Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

This column has gotten difficult at times throughout the fall, as football's blowout wins have created an excess of deserving "Athlete of the Week" candidates. This week, the opposite problem emerged as there was a shortage of individual standouts in the Crimson Tide's 20-17 loss to Georgia.

It would have been a prime opportunity for someone from Alabama's top-five soccer team to steal the spotlight, but Alabama's 1-0 loss to Florida on Thursday night dashed those hopes. With that in mind, here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-11, 2026.

Freshman of the Week: Qayden Samuels

Samuels was one of the best players on the court in Alabama basketball's 111-93 exhibition win over Furman. He scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide and was one of the team's blue-collar leaders. It's just an exhibition, but Alabama's freshmen looked very good against the Paladins, and Samuels led the charge.

One day before the 2026 NBA Draft, I asked Labaron Philon Jr. to name some newcomers I should keep an eye on this season.



Cole Cloer, Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie were the first players he mentioned. The trio combined for 49-17-8 vs. Furman, and Bouie collected six steals! https://t.co/6KTrsVKnjN pic.twitter.com/voSqUjmvav — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) October 9, 2026

Player of the Week: Trae'Shawn Brown

Brown was excellent for the Crimson Tide in its 20-17 loss to Georgia. The freshman had ten carries for 90 yards, highlighted by an electric 58-yard rush that was Alabama's longest play of the game.

Brown has continued to impress for Alabama and continues to look like the potential best running back on the roster. As Ryan Grubb and the coaching staff gain more trust in his pass protection, he should be on the field more and more down the stretch this year.

TRAE'SHAWN BROWN BIG RUNNNN pic.twitter.com/G5qaItLjPM — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) October 11, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs could end up a shoo-in for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He finished with 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, adding five receptions for 56 yards to his tally as well. That's a total of 30 touches — an astounding number for most, but just another day at the office for Detroit's superstar.

#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is on a Jim Brown career pace.



Gibbs through 54 career games:

• 5,776 scrimmage yards (107.0 per game)

• 58 TDs (1.07 per game)



Jim Brown's career (118 games):

• 14,811 scrimmage yards (125.5 per game)

• 126 TDs (1.07 per game)



They're the only 2… pic.twitter.com/E4rTDUuPGn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Derrick Henry

"King Henry" continues to defy Father Time. He tied the game for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football with a two-point conversion with 40 seconds remaining to force overtime. On a play the Ravens had to have, there was never really even a doubt that Henry would deliver. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner was good for 102 yards on 18 carries, and added an 18-yard receiving touchdown to continue his strong start to the 2026 season.

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