Alabama TE 'Optimistic' to Play Against Georgia after Arm Surgery on Sunday

Josh Ford's toughness has been on display all season, and he's pushing that toughness to the edge once again.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference that the junior tight end broke his arm in the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State last Saturday, had surgery on the arm on Sunday and wants to play in the huge matchup against No. 2 Georgia this Saturday.

"Actually, progressing along fairly well right now," DeBoer said. "We'll kind of see how the week continues for him, and I know where his mindset's at. We’ve just got to make sure he meets the levels that we need him to meet as far as being physically ready. He's doing a great job. It's it's going well. So you know, we’re optimistic."

Ford only has one catch for three yards this season, but that one catch was an impressive one-handed snag for a touchdown against South Carolina. He also plays a major role in Alabama's blocking in the run and pass game and has helped re-establish the Crimson Tide's identity has a physical football team that can run the ball.

Alabama has a good amount of depth at tight end if Ford is unable to go. Marshall Pritchett, Kaleb Edwards, Danny Lewis Jr. and Jay Lindsey have all seen significant time in the rotation at the position.

"Other guys have stepped up throughout the year and are eager for their opportunity," DeBoer said. "They all just don't want to let each other down, much less the team."

Ford has consistently received praise from his coaches and teammates for his work ethic since arriving this offseason after transferring in from Oklahoma State.

"He [Ford] brought that kind of physicality and that mindset, kind of showed that group and our offense what finishing looked like. It's become contagious. Others guys have done the same thing. It's become contagious. But his mindset is exactly what you'd want."

Alabama's first official SEC availability report for the Georgia game will be released on Wednesday night with subsequent reports coming out on Thursday and Friday. The final report comes out 1.5 hours before scheduled kickoff on Saturday.

DeBoer announced some positive injury news for the offensive side of the ball during his Monday press conference that starting right tackle Jayvin James should be back after missing the Mississippi State game. Alabama is still expected to be without outside linebackers Desmond Umeozulu and Justin Hill.

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