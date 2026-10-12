NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Jumps Josh Allen as Favorite; Joe Burrow, Drake Maye Rising)

There’s a new favorite in the odds to win the NFL MVP, as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues his wild surge in the opening weeks of the 2026 season.

Purdy led the 49ers to their third NFC West win and a 5-0 start on Sunday, upsetting the Seattle Seahawks – in Seattle. With the 49ers rising quickly in the odds to win the Super Bowl, Purdy’s MVP stock has followed.

Josh Allen has a chance to take his top spot in the odds back on Monday night, as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in a marquee matchup to close Week 5. Allen is coming off back-to-back down games, including a game-sealing interception in a loss to New England in Week 4.

So, oddsmakers clearly want to see the former MVP channel his play from earlier in the season to jump back into the top spot in this market.

Purdy isn’t the only player moving up in the MVP odds, as last year’s runner-up – Drake Maye – had by far his best game of 2026 and moved into the No. 7 spot in the latest odds at 16/1. Maye, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff were some of the biggest winners in the MVP odds, with Burrow (+950) holding down the No. 5 spot.

Here’s a look at how the odds to win the NFL’s biggest regular-season award have shaken out through five weeks.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brock Purdy: +280

Josh Allen: +300

Patrick Mahomes: +600

Trevor Lawrence: +750

Joe Burrow: +950

Lamar Jackson: +1100

Drake Maye: +1600

Dak Prescott: +2000

Matthew Stafford: +3000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4000

Jared Goff: +4500

Bryce Young: +5000

Bijan Robinson: +5000

Kenneth Walker III: +5500

Jordan Love: +6000

Jalen Hurts: +6000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +7000

Derrick Henry: +8000

Caleb Williams: +8000

Bo Nix: +9000

No other player is shorter than +10000 to win MVP this season.

Brock Purdy is Now Favored to Win NFL MVP

Purdy did not have his best game in Week 5 against a tough Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play), throwing for 189 yards, two scores and one pick.

However, he’s led the 49ers to a 5-0 start with marquee wins over Denver, Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

Overall, Purdy has 13 passing scores and one rushing score, and he’s led the 49ers to the No. 1 offense in EPA/Play and success rate. As long as San Francisco remains undefeated, it’s going to be tough to move Purdy back in this market.

Joe Burrow Rising After Another Huge Day in Week 5

Joe Burrow jumped into the top five in the odds to win the MVP after Week 5, throwing four scores in an easy win over the Miami Dolphins.

Burrow’s odds improved from +1600 to +950, and he now has 11 passing touchdowns and one rushing score in 2026. The Bengals (3-2) are in the mix to win the AFC North, and the defense for Cincy has been better this season, which raises the ceiling of what Burrow and this team can accomplish.

This price on Burrow seems to be projecting more gaudy pass numbers going forward, and he’s trending in the right direction after Sunday’s win.

Drake Maye Back in NFL MVP Race?

Drake Maye might be back.

The New England Patriots quarterback got off to a terrible start this season, but he’s thrown seven scores and just one pick in his last two games, posting a five-score game (four passing, one rushing) in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, he went from +4000 to +1600 to win MVP in just one week. The Patriots are 3-2, and if Buffalo loses on Monday night, they’d hold the top spot in the AFC East.

Maye has a lot of work to do in order to make up for his early-season turnovers, but he is starting to look like the MVP runner-up that he was in 2025.

Jared Goff Undervalued in NFL MVP Odds

I’m high on Jared Goff through the first five weeks, even though Detroit is just 3-2.

The Detroit Lions quarterback threw for 271 yards and three scores in Week 5, adding another touchdown on the ground. Goff is now up to 12 passing touchdowns and no picks through five weeks, and the Lions are in the mix for the top spot in the NFC North.

Detroit has one of the easier schedules in the NFL this season, and a shaky defense has forced the Lions into a ton of shootouts. That’s a good sign for his counting stats in 2026.

Honorable Mention(s): The Green Bay Packers are back over .500, and starting quarterback Jordan Love (+6000) is the main reason why. The former first-round pick took deep shot after deep shot on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 367 yards and two scores in a huge NFC North win. Love is a long shot to win MVP right now, but he’s up over 1.400 yards and has 10 passing scores in five games. Caleb Williams (+8000) returned to practice in Week 5 and has a shot to play in Week 6. Returning after three missed games would be huge for his MVP chances. Jahmyr Gibbs (+4000) had 207 total yards and two scores in Week 5 against Arizona, building a really compelling case for a non-quarterback to win MVP. Gibbs needs the Lions to finish with one of the best records in the NFC to have a real chance, and he remains in play for 1,000 rushing yards, 1,000 receiving yards and a 20-touchdown campaign. A couple of candidates in this market were on the bye, as Patrick Mahomes (+600) moved into the No. 3 spot and Bryce Young (+5000) remained a fringe contender.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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