Lions vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Going With Gibbs)

The Detroit Lions have a good chance to bounce back when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions have alternated wins and losses through four games this season, falling in Buffalo in Week 2 and in Carolina last week.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ lone win this season came in Week 1 against the Chargers, which may not be all too impressive given Los Angeles’ woes. They’ve since lost to the Seahawks, 49ers, and Giants.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Lions vs. Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Cardinals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs 1st Half Touchdown (-130)

Isaac TeSlaa Longest Reception OVER 16.5 Yards (-120)

Jacoby Brissett Longest Rush OVER 6.5 Yards (-107)

Jahmyr Gibbs 1st Half Touchdown (-130)

Jahmyr Gibbs has become fairly automatic at scoring a touchdown this season, as shown by his -450 price to find paydirt. However, we can get the juice down by taking him to score in the first half.

Gibbs has scored in the first half in three of the four games this season, including last week in Carolina. Another way to play it could be for him to score the first touchdown of the game (+280) or the first touchdown for the Lions (+135)

Isaac TeSlaa Longest Reception OVER 16.5 Yards (-120)

Isaac TeSlaa has emerged as a deep threat for the Lions this season. He’s caught a pass of at least 20 yards in his three full games this season, including a season-high 57-yard reception last week.

The Cardinals are susceptible to deep passes, with eight different receivers going OVER their longest reception prop through four weeks.

Jacoby Brissett Longest Rush OVER 6.5 Yards (-107)

Jacoby Brissett is still using his legs in his age-33 season. The Cardinals quarterback has run the ball 15 times for 43 yards after registering just 38 carries last season.

Brissett has had some decently long rushes in there as well, going OVER 6.5 yards on a carry in three of the first four games of the season, including an eight-yard rush last week.

The Lions let Josh Allen scamper for 14 yards in Week 2, Geno Smith picked up an 11-yard run in Week 3, and Bryce Young had a seven-yard carry just last week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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