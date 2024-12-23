Transfer Portal Victories and CFP First Round Reactions on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we react to this weekend's College Football Playoff games, discuss Alabama's four newest football players from the transfer portal and talk about the Crimson Tide's latest victory on the hardwood over Kent State.
The program begins with the College Football Playoff and reaction to the four decisive victories. What does it say about the ACC that neither of its teams were quite competitive in the game? Would Alabama have fared much better than Indiana or SMU? How did this weekend's games make Crimson Tide fans feel considering what could have been had Alabama just handled business?
The conversation then turns to the transfer portal as Alabama added four new players over the weekend. What will the Crimson Tide be adding in its newest players? Woods texted with Alabama's newest linebacker and found out his motivations for transferring to Tuscaloosa and we disucss what the additions on offense tell us about 2025.
Finally the conversation finishes with Alabama basketball as the Crimson Tide defeated Kent State on Sunday. Alabama is 10-2 and is almost done with non-conference play, but has the team shown enough to believe they can win the brutal SEC?
