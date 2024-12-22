Bama Central

Strong Rebounding Performance Leads No. 6 Alabama Men's Basketball Past Kent State

The Crimson Tide recorded a season-best 60 boards on Sunday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes guard Cian Medley (11) works against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes guard Cian Medley (11) works against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) men’s basketball team defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-3) 81-54 on Sunday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum. 

In the victory, the Crimson Tide tallied 60 total rebounds which marked a season-high for the squad, 20 offensive and 40 defensive. 

“We need to rebound a little bit better on the defensive end,” said Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats. “Offensively, I thought we got the boards really well. We ended up with 22 second chance points and 20 boards, so I thought that was pretty good.”

Boards have been a big part of Alabama’s success in the early part of the season. Prior to entering the matchup, the Crimson Tide recorded 480 total rebounds throughout its first 11 games. 

Currently, the team ranks No. 5 nationally in rebounds per game (43.73) and defensive rebounds per game (30.18) and comes in at No. 38 in offensive rebounds per game (13.55). 

In the SEC, forward Grant Nelson has averaged the fifth-most defensive rebounds per game (6.36) and rebounds per game (8.18), while center Clifford Omoruyi has the 14th-most defensive rebounds per game (4.36). 

Nelson spoke on the defensive performance after the game on Sunday. 

“I think we really locked in for most of the game tonight,” said Nelson. “The things we emphasized at practice, I thought they carried over. We rebounded a lot better than we have been.”

The contest marked the eighth game that Alabama has hit at least 40 boards and the second with at least 50. 

Alabama will play its final non-conference game of the season against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network+.

